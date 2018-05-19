HMCS Haida to celebrate 75th anniversary this summer

HMCS Haida will mark a milestone when the National Historic Site begins welcoming visitors for the 2018 season, starting Thursday.

The former Tribal-class destroyer will celebrate its 75th anniversary of commissioning into the Royal Canadian Navy during the Aug. 25-26 weekend.

It served from 1943 to 1963 and participated in World War II and the Korean War.

Admission to HMCS Haida is free on May 26 as well as on Canada Day.

A vacay close to home? 📍🌎 With so many amazing national historic sites and parks to discover Canada wide, use our Website’s “plan by region” tool to discover adventures hiding right under your nose: https://t.co/P3oy7maksR pic.twitter.com/h16TBkMa0k — Parks Canada (@ParksCanada) May 15, 2018

Parks Canada is also encouraging visitors to join the Women of War event on July 28, as well as various guided one-hour tours throughout July and August.

“This year we are celebrating families with free admission for youth aged 17 and under. We want to inspire youth to discover, connect, and protect Canada’s remarkable nature and history,” said Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

“And as always, we encourage all visitors to plan their trips and discover new and exciting destinations across the country by consulting Parks Canada’s website, or downloading the Parks Canada’s Mobile App for a list of hidden gems and other unique and memorable ways to experience our national treasures.”

Building on the success of Canada 150 celebrations in 2017, the government has announced free admission to Parks Canada’s places for youth aged 17 and under, starting in 2018 and beyond.