Peterborough man found with drugs during arrest faces trafficking charges
A Peterborough man is facing drug trafficking charges as part of an ongoing investigation by police.
On Tuesday, members of the Peterborough Police Service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit located the accused in a Lansdowne Street West parking lot, where he was arrested and charged.
Officers located cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash on the accused.
Jordan Samuel Pereira, 26, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; one count of possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking (marijuana under 3 kilograms); possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.
Pereira was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
