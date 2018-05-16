Crime
Cambridge woman charged with stunt driving with kids in the car

Shiona Thompson

Hamilton Police have charged a woman found stunt driving with two children in her car.

A 35-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with several offences, including stunt driving on Hwy. 6 near Safari Road just after midnight on Wednesday.

Hamilton police say there were two small children in the car at the time.

The Nissan Sentra sedan was clocked doing 142 km/h and the speed limit on Hwy. 6 is 80 km/h.

Along with the car being impounded for a week, the woman’s driver’s licence was also suspended for seven days.

The woman has been given a summons for stunt driving, speeding and driving without insurance.

