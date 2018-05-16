Cambridge woman charged with stunt driving with kids in the car

A 35-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with several offences, including stunt driving on Hwy. 6 near Safari Road just after midnight on Wednesday.

Hamilton police say there were two small children in the car at the time.

READ MORE: Hamilton police lay another stunt-driving charge in zero tolerance campaign

The Nissan Sentra sedan was clocked doing 142 km/h and the speed limit on Hwy. 6 is 80 km/h.

Along with the car being impounded for a week, the woman’s driver’s licence was also suspended for seven days.

The woman has been given a summons for stunt driving, speeding and driving without insurance.