Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 16, 2018 6:22 am

Main Ontario party leaders to do most of their campaigning today in the GTA

By Staff The Canadian Press

A new IPSOS poll shows a majority of Ontarians concerned about the rising debt and deficit in Ontario, with 71 per cent preferring spending cuts to balance the budget.

A A

The main party leaders are doing most of their stumping for the June 7 election in the Greater Toronto Area today.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is campaigning in Toronto, starting with a stop at a childcare centre before visiting a restaurant.

READ MORE: Majority of Tory, Liberal and NDP voters prefer spending cuts to deficits: Ipsos poll

Story continues below

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be making a morning announcement in Oakville, Ont., before heading to Mississauga, Ont., where he’s to tour Fielding Environmental and attend an evening rally.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is scheduled to make an announcement at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Mississauga before heading to Kanata, Ont., where she’s to speak at an Iftar dinner.

READ MORE: NDP overtakes Liberals as the ‘Anti-Ford’ party, according to Ipsos poll

Hydro One was front and centre for the leaders on Tuesday.

Wynne called raises for the utility’s board of directors unacceptable, while her rivals slammed the pay hikes as the consequence of her government’s privatization of the utility.

VIDEO: Doug Ford admits party doesn’t have a plan for future of Hydro One

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrea Horwath
Doug Ford
Hydro One
Kathleen Wynne
Oakville
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario Provincial Election
Provincial Election
provincial election Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News