Firefighters battle fire at large storage building near Ardrossan

A fire at a large storage building in Strathcona County on Tuesday night saw fire crews bring in three fire trucks, two brush trucks and four water tankers to battle the blaze.

According to Devin Catcara, a deputy fire chief with Strathcona County Emergency Services, firefighters were called to the blaze at a rural property north of the hamlet of Ardrossan at about 6 p.m.

Catcara said when crews arrived, they found a fully involved structure fire in and around an equipment storage shed.

He said firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to a neighbouring property.

The storage shed was destroyed but Catcara did not provide details on the contents that were damaged.

View photos from the fire north of Ardrossan in the gallery below:

The fire was declared to be under control at about 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported and an investigation into what sparked the fire is underway.

Ardrossan is located about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Elsewhere in Strathcona County, firefighters were still tending to a wildfire that broke out on Saturday and has burned over 600 hectares of land since.

READ MORE: 2 wildfires northeast of Edmonton being held

Fire officials said the situation had stabilized on Tuesday and the blaze near Township Road 564 and Range Road 211 was being held.