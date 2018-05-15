Canada
May 15, 2018 11:24 pm

Firefighters battle fire at large storage building near Ardrossan

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Flames spread through property, including several vehicles, near Highway 16 and Range Road 222, north of Ardrossan on Tuesday evening.

A fire at a large storage building in Strathcona County on Tuesday night saw fire crews bring in three fire trucks, two brush trucks and four water tankers to battle the blaze.

According to Devin Catcara, a deputy fire chief with Strathcona County Emergency Services, firefighters were called to the blaze at a rural property north of the hamlet of Ardrossan at about 6 p.m.

Catcara said when crews arrived, they found a fully involved structure fire in and around an equipment storage shed.

He said firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to a neighbouring property.

The storage shed was destroyed but Catcara did not provide details on the contents that were damaged.

View photos from the fire north of Ardrossan in the gallery below:

ArdrossanFire5RESIZED

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a storage building north of Ardrossan, Alta. on May 15, 2018.

Global 1 News Helicopter
ArdrossanFire1RESIZED

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a storage building north of Ardrossan, Alta. on May 15, 2018.

Global 1 News Helicopter
ArdrossanFire2RESIZED

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a storage building north of Ardrossan, Alta. on May 15, 2018.

Global 1 News Helicopter
ArdrossanFire4RESIZED

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a storage building north of Ardrossan, Alta. on May 15, 2018.

Global 1 News Helicopter
ArdrossanFire6RESIZED

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a storage building north of Ardrossan, Alta. on May 15, 2018.

Global 1 News Helicopter
ArdrossanFire3RESIZED

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a storage building north of Ardrossan, Alta. on May 15, 2018.

Global 1 News Helicopter
ArdrossanFireRCMPVehicle

RCMP blocked off the scene as firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a storage building north of Ardrossan, Alta. on May 15, 2018.

Albert Delitala/Global News

The fire was declared to be under control at about 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported and an investigation into what sparked the fire is underway.

Ardrossan is located about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Elsewhere in Strathcona County, firefighters were still tending to a wildfire that broke out on Saturday and has burned over 600 hectares of land since.

READ MORE: 2 wildfires northeast of Edmonton being held

Fire officials said the situation had stabilized on Tuesday and the blaze near Township Road 564 and Range Road 211 was being held.

