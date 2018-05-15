Man in serious condition after stabbing inside TTC’s Victoria Park station
Officials say a man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing inside the TTC’s Victoria Park subway station Tuesday evening.
Toronto police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to the station, located on Victoria Park Avenue north of Danforth Avenue, at 8:45 p.m.
A police spokesperson said the stabbing happened on the eastbound platform inside the station.
The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a trauma centre with a single stab wound, a Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said.
As of Tuesday night, police didn’t release suspect information.
The station was closed as officers investigated and collected evidence.
