Student, 14, charged with assaulting Saskatoon police officer
Saskatoon police say they arrested a 14-year-old student for assaulting an officer on Monday.
A member of police service’s school resource unit was at a school in the 1900-block of Preston Avenue South for an unrelated matter at roughly 11 a.m. CT.
The officer was told a student was in a vulnerable state and possibly violent.
When the student was found, he attempted to run away and a foot chase ensued.
Police said while attempting to place the boy under arrest in a school stairwell, the student struck the officer several times.
The teenager was taken into custody and is charged with assaulting a peace officer.
