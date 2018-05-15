Student, 14, charged with assaulting Saskatoon police officer

Saskatoon police say they arrested a 14-year-old student for assaulting an officer on Monday.

A member of police service’s school resource unit was at a school in the 1900-block of Preston Avenue South for an unrelated matter at roughly 11 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Perimeter lockdown lifted at Saskatoon schools after report of gun

The officer was told a student was in a vulnerable state and possibly violent.

When the student was found, he attempted to run away and a foot chase ensued.

Police said while attempting to place the boy under arrest in a school stairwell, the student struck the officer several times.

The teenager was taken into custody and is charged with assaulting a peace officer.