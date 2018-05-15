Crime
May 15, 2018 6:25 pm
Updated: May 15, 2018 6:28 pm

Student, 14, charged with assaulting Saskatoon police officer

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A 14-year-old student is charged with assaulting a Saskatoon police officer.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police say they arrested a 14-year-old student for assaulting an officer on Monday.

A member of police service’s school resource unit was at a school in the 1900-block of Preston Avenue South for an unrelated matter at roughly 11 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Perimeter lockdown lifted at Saskatoon schools after report of gun

The officer was told a student was in a vulnerable state and possibly violent.

When the student was found, he attempted to run away and a foot chase ensued.

Police said while attempting to place the boy under arrest in a school stairwell, the student struck the officer several times.

The teenager was taken into custody and is charged with assaulting a peace officer.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
assaulting a peace officer
Assaulting an Officer
Preston Avenue South
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon School
Saskatoon Student
School Resource Unit
Student
Vulnerable State

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News