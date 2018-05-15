Kathleen Wynne touts high-speed rail, defends Hydro One sale at stop in London

Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne visited local marketing strategy company sagecomm on Tuesday, the same day that NDP Leader Andrea Horwath stopped at London’s Innovation Works.

Wynne touted her party’s high-speed rail project alongside sagecomm’s founders, Jeff and Lindsey Sage.

“It’s government’s responsibility to create an environment where businesses can thrive, where businesses can grow,” said Wynne.

Phase one of the project aims to connect London and Toronto with a 73-minute commute, with stops in Kitchener and Guelph. Phase two will eventually extend south to Windsor, with a stop in Chatham.

“They also said to me that they could double their business if they had that kind of connectivity, if they had that kind of accessibility. So, they know exactly why high-speed rail is needed and they know the lasting economic benefits that it’s going to bring.”

Wynne also addressed a question about Hydro One, which had become a major campaign talking point this week after it was revealed that executives and board members received significant pay hikes.

The raises included a $70,000 increase for the chair of the board and $25,000 raises for other board members.

Wynne said she stands by her decision to privatize the utility because it allowed for infrastructure growth.

Wynne will be on Wednesday morning’s edition of The Craig Needles Show on 980 CFPL.