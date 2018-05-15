Stampede Corral will be shuttered in June

The Waterloo region will lose a mainstay in the live music scene when the Stampede Corral closes its doors next month.

The Stampede Corral, which bills itself as “Kitchener-Waterloo’s ONLY True Country Bar,” will close its doors on June 16, according to a Facebook post from owner Andrew Mackay.

“With a heavy heart, the Stampede Corral in Kitchener announces it’s closing next month,” Mackay wrote.

The Stirling Avenue bar first opened its doors in 1983. McKay purchased it in January, 1999 before he joined forces with Lauren Buckley five years ago.

In the Facebook post, he explained that he and Buckley have been unable to come to terms with the buildings owner on a new lease.

“Lauren and I are devastated to end the tradition but the last years have been difficult,” he said.

I enjoyed it especially when I was able to get on stage with the band's. Going to miss those days. #memories pic.twitter.com/IbGZVIL3Kf — Joe Brito. (@truckerjoe51) May 13, 2018

Mackay’s post has gone viral on Facebook been having been shared more than 3,000 times and received hundreds of comments.

Some passed along their condolences, while others shared memories of their time at the Stampede Corral.

Fond memories were also shared on Twitter.