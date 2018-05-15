OPP say one man is in custody after high speed chase through Simcoe County

Police say one man is in custody after a high-speed chase tore through Simcoe County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began after Nottawasaga police responded to a call regarding a knife-point robbery at a pharmacy in Everett at around 1:12 p.m.

Shortly after, a black pickup truck containing the robbery suspect was observed by police headed south on Highway 89, and was observed again in Angus, before continuing to Barrie.

According to OPP Sgt. Peter Leon, officers attempted to stop the vehicle with a spike belt, which resulted in the deflation of the truck’s two front tires. However, the suspect continued to drive the vehicle.

At this point, Leon says, the OPP ordered a helicopter to assist. According to Leon, within minutes of the chopper’s arrival, it was able to locate the vehicle in question. Leon says the aerial assistance allowed officers in pursuit cruisers to back off and follow at a safer distance.

Video of the suspect in today’s pursuit as it traveled through #Barrie with an OPP helicopter overhead. Officers on the ground were not far behind. https://t.co/9HonX5vFWQ — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 15, 2018

According to Leon, the driver was finally stopped on High Street in Barrie, where he was boxed in by police while attempting to turn onto Dunlop Street.

Leon says the driver was arrested with no incident.

While police are still trying to piece all of the details together, Leon says a lengthy list of charges can be anticipated in connection with the pursuit.

Leon says the most important thing is that no serious injuries, and no serious damage was, reported as a result of the chase, calling it a “great effort overall,” by OPP, Barrie Police and the Nottawasaga and Orillia OPP detachments.