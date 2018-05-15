Bradford woman charged with assault after domestic dispute turned physical
A Bradford woman has been charged with assault after a domestic dispute with her husband turned physical.
On May 11, at around 7 p.m., a 37-year-old Bradford man appeared at South Division station to speak with police about a domestic dispute he had with his wife on May 8. The man told police that during the argument, his wife had grabbed his arm, resulting in a small bruise.
Police contacted the 34-year-old woman to notify her that she was being charged with assault. The woman turned herself in and was placed under arrest. Police say the woman was later released with a promise to appear in court and an undertaking.
According to police, a safety plan and victim services were provided to the victim.
