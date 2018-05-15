Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme fire danger comes with 30 C heat

First 30 degree day of 2018 comes with extreme fire danger.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

The warmest morning low so far this year was reached Tuesday morning with temperatures staying in double digits, around 11 degrees to start the day.

Partly sunny skies kicked things off and helped warm us all the way up into the 20s by mid-morning with a breezy southwesterly wind kicking up at times.

27 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon, headed for the 30s for the 1st time in 2018! https://t.co/X0vzi2J3De #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/v3yX49dbTv — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 15, 2018

Saskatoon’s first 30 degree day of 2018 is on the way Tuesday afternoon as a system swings into the north and eventually kicks through a cold front that’ll push in breezy northwesterly winds.

Dry conditions will continue as well, with humidity falling into the teens under a mix of sun and cloud with an extreme fire danger, meaning fires that spark up will be fast-moving and difficult to control.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear skies stick around through the evening before clouds roll in with a slight chance of showers overnight as we cool back into our second double digits morning low of the year.

Wednesday

A wave of pacific moisture will keep us in the clouds on Wednesday with a chance of showers during the day as it ripples through.

Winds will be a bit breezy during the day from the northeast, putting a bit of a damper on daytime heating, with an expected high back in the mid-20s.

Thursday-Friday

A system sliding by south of the region will bring in a good chance of rain during the day on Thursday and keep us in the clouds until they begin to clear out on Friday.

Temperatures will also be a bit cooler, with afternoon highs stuck in the teens to wrap up the week.

May Long Weekend Outlook

A big upper ridge builds back in the heat and sunshine just in time for the long weekend with daytime highs pumping up from the low 20s Saturday into the mid-20s Sunday and Victoria Day Monday under mostly sunny skies.

