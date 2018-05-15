Large chunk of Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna closed

A lengthy section of the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna has been closed.

Four kilometres of the Greenway closed on Monday to allow crews to build up flood protection measures.

“In order to raise the level of the dike in several areas, just over four kilometers of the Greenway recreational trail will be completely closed from the Lakeshore Road entrance upstream to KLO Road,” Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) communications officer Bruce Smith said. “Heavy equipment and dump trucks will be accessing the trail in order to increase the height of sections of the dike and trail that can use the additional reinforcement.”

The Greenway from KLO Road upstream to the Hollywood Road south entrance will not be affected and will remain open for use.

Phase 2 of the trail from Hollywood Road to Field Road in East Kelowna remains closed due to erosion caused by the high level and flow of Mission Creek last week. Once the safety of workers can be assured, they will begin repairs in order to get this section of the Greenway open again.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this closure and for their safety we encourage residents to stay out of these closed areas while crews proactively work on this flood mitigation project,” Smith said.

The RDCO is urging anyone walking near creeks and streams in the central Okanagan to use extreme caution due to unpredictable water levels and flows. It adds the banks can be extremely slippery and could erode.

Boaters on Okanagan Lake and other area lakes are also being reminded to watch for floating debris being carried into the lakes during the spring freshet.

Last year, almost 600 truckloads of material was deposited in order to raise the dike flood protection along approximately 2.5 kilometers of the Greenway between KLO and Casorso Roads.