Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce rookie camp practice times

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will kick off their 2018 CFL Rookie camp on Wednesday afternoon with a 3 p.m. practice at Investors Group Field. There will also be sessions at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. All practices are open to the public, and fans are asked to enter the stadium via the Bomber Store.

Some of the best positional battles will be at receiver as 2018 CFL Draft picks Rashaun Simonise, Daniel Petermann and Tyrone Pierre compete for a roster spot with 2017 supplemental draft pick Drew Wolitarsky. There will also be a lot of eyes on the middle linebacker position to see if anyone emerges from rookie camp to take a run at the position vacated by the departure of free agents Sam Hurl and Kyle Knox.

Following rookie camp, the Blue Bombers will take Saturday off to prepare for day one of main camp, which gets rolling on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The Blue Bombers kick off their two game exhibition schedule 12 days later on Friday, June 1 against Edmonton in a 7:30 p.m. start at Investors Group Field.