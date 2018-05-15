Elderly woman sexually assaulted while walking on trail in Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police are searching for a man after an elderly woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Mississauga.

Police said the incident happened on Monday around 2 p.m. while the 80-year-old victim was walking through a trail between Erin Mills Parkway and Rainbow Crescent.

Authorities said the suspect approached the woman and sexually assaulted her while performing an indecent act.

Police said the man is described as white, between 25 and 30 years of age, around five-feet-eight-inches to five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build and short, dark-blond hair.

He was last seen wearing long pants, a grey or green jacket and a baseball cap, possibly grey in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Special Victim’s Unit at 905-453–2121, ext. 3460 Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.