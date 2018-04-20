Co-owner of Mississauga tanning salon charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

Peel Police say the co-owner of a tanning salon in Mississauga has been charged with two counts of sexual assault after two of his patrons complained they had been sexually assaulted.

The two women were allegedly assaulted during a tanning session at Tanned Bodies on Confederation Parkway and police say there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

A 29-year-old woman told police she attended the salon on April 10 around noon and was sexually assaulted while in her tanning session.

The second incident occurred on June 12. 2016, at around 4:30 p.m. Police said a 23-year-old woman was also sexually assaulted during her tanning session.

Gary Edwards, 44, co-owner of Tanned Bodies, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with the incidents. He was held for a bail hearing on April 19 at the A. Grenville and William Davis Court House in Brampton.

There are three Tanned Bodies locations around the GTA.

Police said investigators at the Special Victims Unit said they believe there are more victims and urge them to come forward.