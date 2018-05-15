Vernon trades centre to open in August

The campaign to finish the Okanagan College Trades Centre in Vernon is within $100,000 of its fundraising goal and the building is within three months of welcoming the first students to the facility.

The $6.2 million project was funded by the provincial and federal governments with Okanagan College left to raise $1 million for the project and scholarships.

Major donors include Kal Tire, a Vernon based national company, and George Galbraith, a Vernon philanthropist who dedicated his gift in the memory of his son Kieran, whose name will grace a trade shop in the new building.

“It’s very rewarding to be a part of such an exciting initiative in our backyard,” Galbraith said.

“We’re proud to support a new learning environment that will provide the highest quality trades training, and a promising career path for students,” Robert Foord, President of Kal Tire, said. “This new centre will create a positive impact for our local economy and help keep qualified tradespeople in the North Okanagan.”

The facility is 13,450 sq ft and will accommodate 150 welding, construction, plumbing and electrical trades students.

Programs will begin out of the facility August 7.