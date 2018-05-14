Popular Halifax dog park to undergo improvements starting this week

A popular Halifax dog park is set to receive upgrades — and work begins this week.

The Mainland Common off-leash dog park is set to receive a new surface in the dog area, repairs to the park’s fencing, installation of “dog agility elements” and a “shade structure,” as well as improvements to the lighting and trail section of the park.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says work will begin Tuesday and last until mid-June.

The park will remain open as the work is underway although the active work zones will be fenced off to ensure safety.

Halifax says work crews will be on-site from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The park’s drainage system will also receive improvements.

Complaints about the park have been reported since last year — with one man being forced to euthanize his dog after it fell into a hole at the park and became traumatically injured.

The HRM says the improvements will result in a better experience for dog owners in the municipality.