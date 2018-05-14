Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty to criminal contempt of court linked to Kinder Morgan protests

Burnaby South MP Kennedy Stewart has pleaded guilty to one count of criminal contempt of court after being arrested while protesting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion at Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby facility. Stewart was fined $500 on Monday under an agreement reached with a special prosecutor.

Stewart announced last week that he is running to become the mayor of Vancouver. He is in the process of stepping down as a member of parliament.

Elizabeth May was also charged with criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order to stay away from the Trans Mountain work site in Burnaby. The two MPs were among dozens of people who were arrested on March 23 for coming within five metres of Kinder Morgan’s site where it is working on the pipeline expansion.

