Canadian Armed Forces sends 60 members to New Brunswick flood zones

Canada’s armed forces lent a hand this weekend as New Brunswick cleaned up in the wake of record-setting floodwaters across the province.

Approximately 60 members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) arrived in the flood zone over the weekend to assess the floods, prioritize future relief work and repairs to infrastructure and help plan and coordinate relief efforts as part of Operation LENTUS.

The group was comprised of combat engineers and engineering officers from the 4 Engineer Support Regiment, who operate out of Canadian Forces Base Gagetown.

Photos issued by CAF, show uniformed members assessing damage of a bridge in Edmundston, N.B.

The cleanup and repair efforts are underway as water levels have been dropping steadily in the flood-stricken province.