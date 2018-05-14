Canadian Armed Forces sends 60 members to New Brunswick flood zones

Canada’s armed forces lent a hand this weekend as New Brunswick cleaned up in the wake of record-setting floodwaters across the province.
Approximately 60 members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) arrived in the flood zone over the weekend to assess the floods, prioritize future relief work and repairs to infrastructure and help plan and coordinate relief efforts as part of Operation LENTUS.
The group was comprised of combat engineers and engineering officers from the 4 Engineer Support Regiment, who operate out of Canadian Forces Base Gagetown.
Photos issued by CAF, show uniformed members assessing damage of a bridge in Edmundston, N.B.
Combat Engineers and Engineering Officers from 4 Engineer Support Regiment plan relief efforts in New Brunswick
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces conduct infrastructure assessment operations throughout affected flooded areas to assist in recovery efforts in Islandview, New Brunswick during Operation LENTUS, May 12, 2018.Photo: NCdt Alex RoyLH01-2018-0026-009
Members of 4 Engineer Support Regiment conduct infrastructure assessment operations throughout affected flooded areas to assist in recovery efforts in Islandview, New Brunswick during Operation LENTUS, May 12, 2018.
Canadian Armed Forces members were deployed to New Brunswick as part of Operation LENTUS.
Combat engineers conduct infrastructure assessment operations on a bridge near Edmundston, N.B.
Members of 4 Engineer Support Regiment take part in Operation LENTUS in New Brunswick.
The cleanup and repair efforts are underway as water levels have been dropping steadily in the flood-stricken province.
