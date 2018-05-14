3 couples selling fake gold jewelry in the Battlefords: RCMP

Battlefords RCMP are warning people about a group selling fake gold jewelry in the parking lots of local businesses in the Battlefords.

Police said Monday they have received several calls since last week about the fraudulent sales.

RCMP said the victims were approached by scammers and told they were selling gold jewelry to get back home. The jewelry turned out to have very little to no value.

The investigation has confirmed at least three couples are involved in selling the fake merchandise, and were last seen in a black 2018 Dodge Charger with Manitoba licence plates.

A fraud investigation has been launched into several complaints.

RCMP are reminding people to ensure they take the necessary steps to confirm the quality of jewelry before making a purchase.

Anyone approached and offered the fake merchandise, should contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720.

Saskatoon police issued a similar public advisory on May 9 about fake gold jewelry being sold in the city.