Group selling fake gold jewelry in Saskatoon: police

Saskatoon police say people selling selling fake gold jewelry jewelry in the city are playing on their victim’s emotions.

Nearly a dozen reports were received by police in the last week from all over the city from people who bought jewelry and later discovered it wasn’t real gold.

The reports vary with men and women attempting to make the fraudulent sales. They are either on foot or in a vehicle with an Ontario licence plate.

Police said the scammers are preying not only on on the victim’s emotions, but are stressing urgency and/or using threatening language. In most cases, the fraudsters said they need the money to get home.

Investigators believe the people responsible are 40 to 50 years old with heavy accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.