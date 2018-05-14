Major traffic disruption coming to Royal University Hospital

Major traffic disruptions are expected at Royal University Hospital (RUH) starting May 14 as crews dismantle and remove a large crane currently on the worksite of the new children’s hospital.

The main entrance and exit to the parkade from Hospital Drive will be temporarily closed, with traffic detoured to a single gate located between the hospital and the Saskatoon Cancer Centre.

Saskatchewan Health Authority officials said this will put extra pressure on the roughly 3,000 vehicles that access the parkade daily.

Patients, visitors and staff heading to RUH can expect delays and should allow themselves additional time to park, or find an alternative way to come to the hospital.

The health authority has told a number of staff and administrators to park elsewhere during the week.

Access to the emergency department is not affect by the temporary road closure.