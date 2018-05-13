Officials warn of more flooding in Okanagan-Similkameen

More water is on the way, and officials are worried it will be higher than anything that’s been seen so far this year.

Sunday brought a lull in flooding in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said Cameron Baughen, an information officer with the Emergency Operations Centre.

“But we are very concerned because we assume there’s going to be another peak flow sometime later this week that’s going to be much higher than what residents have experienced already,” he added.

Water has receded since the last peak on Thursday.

“But we’re looking at as much as a two feet rise in Osoyoos Lake from where it is today, which would be a significant inundation for homes along the shoreline of Osoyoos Lake,” Baughen said.

Flooding is expected to get worse along the Similkameen River as well, he added.

“All those properties that are currently dealing with dyke issues or water moving through their homes and properties right now, that might get worse.”

Heat, not rain, is currently the main issue, Baughen said.

Unseasonally high temperatures are triggering a quick melt, he added.

Officials expect more people will have to be evacuated.

“We’re working on flood plain mapping. We’re looking at the potential roads to be washed out. We’re looking at the potential that you can’t reside in your own home,” Baughen said.

“We’re really planning for the worst and hoping for the best.”