Jay Janower’s Mother’s Day salute

Spring is my favourite time of the year, not for the obvious sports-loving reason of the NHL playoffs, or my constant pursuit of that elusive hole-in-one, which for me means golf, golf and more golf.

Spring is my favourite time of the year because it brings so much freshness into our lives. Take a look around — your yard, your neighbourhood, our parks, daffodils, tulips, crocus, they’re all in full bloom.

It’s Mother Nature’s way of stimulating and saturating our senses with a love for everything around us. Spring heightens our senses, it snaps us out of that cold, wet, dreary winter. Mother Nature springs us back to life, rejuvenates us and, most importantly, Mother Nature fills us full of life.

The keyword here: Mother. Because it’s what our mothers have been doing the moment they gave birth and welcomed us into this world.

Yes, today is Mother’s Day. Of all the 365 days that fill up our calendar year, no day brings more meaning or holds a deeper place in my heart than your day. To all you mums, moms, mothers-in law, nonas, babas and grandmothers, today is all about you.

I’m not sure if it’s growing up, losing loved ones, or just seeing my mom or your mom for who they are and what they are. Nothing warms my heart more than saying, “I love you, mom.”

It’s how I end every conversation with my mom and by all means, flatter me, call me a mama’s boy. But aren’t we all?

From 2017: Jay Janower’s salute to moms

In my world, and hopefully yours, there’s never been a greater presence than the one our mother’s command. All due respect to our dads, but our moms have that X-factor. Thing is, they’d never admit it, it’s not in their DNA. Moms just do their thing, and it’s the most beautiful thing.

Good luck trying to put a finger on what that thing is, because it’s everything. It’s who we want to be as a person, it’s who you want your kids to become. It’s who we are. It’s all thanks to mom.

From the moment we were conceived, to the excruciating hours upon hours of labour pain, to the joyous moment they brought us home, we’ve been wrapped in a blanket of love. It’s a fabric of love moms weave every day of our lives — through their words, their actions and, above all, their unconditional devotion to us, their children. It’s what moms do.

Think back on your childhood. How many experiences instantly come rushing to the forefront. Remember your first day of school when mom dressed you all up to make that day as perfect as could be? She then took us by the hand and off to school we went. Remember that excitement?

As kids we couldn’t wait to get inside, meet our teacher, and meet new friends. How many of you moms at home remember those goodbye tears as us kids ran off inside? Little did we know that those tears were because mom was watching us step into a new world — our world. It was the beginning of a lifetime of guidance on our own personal journey.

Pick a memory, any memory. Every obstacle we’ve overcome, every lesson learned, and every success we’ve had, we can credit in large part to mom. There isn’t a day, month, year, or decade when mothers haven’t stopped caring, or supporting us.

Of all the things moms have, the one thing they’re missing is an off switch. Mother’s never quit giving, never stop providing, never quit worrying and, above all, never stop loving. No matter how many mistakes or missteps we sometimes make, moms are always on. You and I are better people because of it.

From 2016: Jay Janower’s Mother’s Day salute

It’s why I always tell my mom I love her. It’s why I value and appreciate all you mothers out there. It’s why all of us produce bigger, brighter smiles when we talk about our moms, or when mom is in our presence. It’s why we should take more pictures, have more dinners, and engage in more quality family time.

I’m blessed to work alongside some very strong, talented, intelligent, independent women. Ask them who their role models are and I’m betting they’d answer me with two words: my mom.

Lynn Colliar, Kristi Gordon, Robin Stickley, Sam Falk and Jill Krop have all achieved professional success, but their greatest achievements are away from the camera. It’s what they do as mom. It’s what you all do as moms. That three-letter word you never see on a business card, but one that’s the only title that truly matters in life.

We are all our mother’s children. No matter how old I get it’s something my mom, Baba Mary, always tells me. And she’s right. Because moms are always right. When haven’t they been right?

So to all you mothers on your day, let me pull out that big blanket of a lifetime of love that you’ve given us children and allow us to completely wrap you in it. That warmth sure feels good, doesn’t it? Year in and year out, it’s how every mom has made us feel, and we can never say thank you enough, or how much we love you.

To those whose mothers are no longer with us, or in ailing health, continue to love with all your heart. It’s the ultimate way of paying tribute to her.

Our moms are life’s greatest treasure, our greatest gift. To all you moms, thank you for all that you do, thank you for all that you are.

Today is your day. We celebrate you, we cherish you, and above all, we love you dearly.

Happy Mother’s Day mom, Manuela and every mother out there.