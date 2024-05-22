Pedestrian struck and seriously injured by Vancouver police vehicle

See more sharing options

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating a collision between a Vancouver police vehicle and a pedestrian in the Downtown Eastside early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m., at East Hastings Street near Dunlevy Avenue, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

The collision left a man in hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether the police vehicle had its lights and sirens activated.

The area of Hastings Street where the collision occurred has a speed limit of 30 km/h.

Earlier this month, a Vancouver police officer was found guilty of driving without due care and attention for hitting a pedestrian on East Hastings Street in 2022, leaving them seriously hurt.

The officer was fined $2,300.

The Independent Investigations Office’s mandate is to probe all interactions with police that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.