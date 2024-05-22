Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured by Vancouver police vehicle

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 5:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police watchdog called in after pedestrian struck on East Hastings'
Police watchdog called in after pedestrian struck on East Hastings
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a VPD vehicle on the Downtown Eastside early Tuesday morning. Kristen Robinson spoke with some witnesses
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating a collision between a Vancouver police vehicle and a pedestrian in the Downtown Eastside early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m., at East Hastings Street near Dunlevy Avenue, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

The collision left a man in hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether the police vehicle had its lights and sirens activated.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The area of Hastings Street where the collision occurred has a speed limit of 30 km/h.

Click to play video: 'VPD officer who hit pedestrian with cruiser found guilty of speeding'
VPD officer who hit pedestrian with cruiser found guilty of speeding
Trending Now

Earlier this month, a Vancouver police officer was found guilty of driving without due care and attention for hitting a pedestrian on East Hastings Street in 2022, leaving them seriously hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer was fined $2,300.

The Independent Investigations Office’s mandate is to probe all interactions with police that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices