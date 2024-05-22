Thousands lose power in Metro Vancouver due to wind storm

See more sharing options

Thousands of residents in the Lower Mainland lost power as a wind storm swept over the region late Tuesday night.

Western parts of Metro Vancouver were under a wind warning Tuesday evening, as some trees were toppled, leading to power outages.

Some gusts reached up to 90 km/h.

A crew of Burnaby firefighters were seen with axes, cutting up a large tree that fell across Halifax Street.

According to BC Hydro, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, more than 8,000 customers did not have electricity.

At its peak, more than 29,000 customers did not have power.

A rainfall warning was also in effect Tuesday night. Both the wind and rain warnings have since been lifted.

