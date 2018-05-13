Film crew makes stop in Lethbridge in search of local talent

About 100 people signed up for a chance to have their faces shown on the silver screen as a small casting crew visited Lethbridge on Friday.

The team is looking for Indigenous actors and actresses to play in background roles as well as stunt performers for a trio of possible films in Alberta this year.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio pays tribute to First Nations in Golden Globe speech

John Scott is part of the selection team, which is making a number of stops around the province to take photos of potential actors and to gauge interest as well as skills of people looking to be on the big screen.

“[This is] so we get quite a cross section of people to show the Hollywood producers that we do have the native talent here in Alberta,” he told Global News.

“What we need is a lot of [horseback] riders … Native riders that can ride well bareback. I think we had about close to 80 of them in the film called The Revenant. And this is a similar deal that we’re trying to put together.”

WATCH: Meet Glenn Ennis, a.k.a. the bear from ‘The Revenant’

It is unclear when the three film shoots will start or how many people will be employed for each project.

“Generally speaking, on any given show, it can be … you know, hundreds. Bigger projects can range into thousands. But that’s of course the larger projects,” said background casting director Alyson Lockwood.

READ MORE: Alberta film industry hopes to benefit from The Revenant’s Golden Globe success

One man who helped organize the event has had some success in the film industry.

Tim Bruised Head – who was a stuntman on The Revenant – says he and his brother have been able to travel to places like Ireland and Scotland being in this line of work.

“We’ve gone overseas to work and it has taken us places and gave us a lot of opportunities. And learning and just enjoying the industry,” he said.

Bruised Head noted giving Indigenous people a chance to be on screen could open up possibilities for anyone looking to start a different career or follow a life-long dream.