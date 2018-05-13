Family, friends launch search effort for missing 30-year-old York University student

Family and friends of a 30-year-old Vaughan woman who has been missing since Thursday are concerned for her well-being.

York Regional Police said Zabia Afzal was last seen Thursday around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Ashbridges Bay in Toronto. Investigators said she had also been seen an hour earlier in the area of Highway 400 and Major Mackenzie Drive West.

The York University student is described as 5’4″ and 128 lbs. She has shoulder-length dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black pants, a black or navy zippered hooded sweatshirt and a green floral shirt.

A social media campaign using the #findzabia and the Twitter handle @findzabia has been launch by friends and family in an attempt to find her.

“Family and friends of missing York student, community activist appeal to Torontonians for support,” said one tweet attached to a statement on behalf of Afzal.

Two search parties are set to take place Sunday — one at the Scarborough Bluffs and another at the Toronto Islands.

The statement also requests anyone with dashcam video or information from Woodbine Beach on Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to contact police. People are also asked to use the #FindZabia to post any information about Afzal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

