One dead after house fire in Moosomin, Sask.: RCMP

Moosomin RCMP say only one of two people was able to escape a house fire on Saturday. The blaze in Moosomin, Sask., was reported to police at around 2:40 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Remains of 2 people found after house fire on Onion Lake Cree Nation

RCMP arrived to find members of the Moosomin Fire Department working to extinguish the flames.

One person was able to evacuate the building. STARS air ambulance took the patient to Regina for treatment of undetermined injuries.

It was reported to police that one other person had not exited the house at the time of the fire.

Fire personnel and RCMP officers were able to enter the house and located an unconscious 33-year-old man. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released by police.

READ MORE: Grass fire destroys three homes in southern Saskatchewan

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Moosomin is approximately 225 kilometres east of Regina.