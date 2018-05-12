Education
May 12, 2018 7:15 pm

Inspiring the next generation of scientists with fun, hands on exhibits

More than 50 hands on exhibits showcasing the fun side of science were on display during this year's Science Rendezvous.

Getting science out of the classrooms and into the hands of kids. That was the goal of this year’s Science Rendezvous.

The yearly event held at the University of Manitoba uses hands on exhibits to showcase the fun side of science.

“It’s a huge science carnival or science festival so we want to show that science is fun, it is exciting, it can be explored by kids right from ages two to 92,” Volunteer Coordinator Harley Bray said.

This year’s event featured more than 50 exhibits including a potions class with Harry Potter, 12 foot long oobleck run, giant plinko game, along with a musical staircase and robots.

More than 500 University of Manitoba students volunteered to help run hands on exhibits during this year’s Science Rendezvous.

“Science Rendezvous is not just about the stereotypical chemistry, biology, physics. We have earth science, we have agriculture, we have food science, we have science from all walks of life,” said Bray.

The stations were run by more than 500 University of Manitoba student volunteers.

“Hearing kids say, ‘Wow I never knew I could do that.  Wow I never knew that was a thing.  I’m going to come to the University of Manitoba one day’ it’s why we do it in the first place,” Bray said.

 

More than 4000 people were expected to attend this year’s event.

 

 
