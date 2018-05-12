Manitoba launches a planning committee for 150th anniversary celebrations

With two years to go until Manitoba’s 150th anniversary, the province just announced a planning committee for the big day.

“We’ve just established a 10-member celebration committee that’s going to be working towards developing the very, very best anniversary bash ever for Manitoba’s 150th anniversary,” Sports, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said.

“We’re going to have our first meeting very soon, but we want to be sure we embrace Manitoba’s very rich ethnic and cultural community, and we want to make sure that we have participation from north to east to south to west.”

Cox will be chairing Manitoba 150 Celebration Committee, which also includes Stuart Murray, Esther Pallister and Cindy Carswell among others.

“Everyone on that committee has a very strong love for Manitoba first and foremost,” Cox added. “We wanted to ensure that we had members from the Indigenous communities, Metis community — all of the different communities who really make Manitoba what it is.”

She said the committee is packed with hardworking people “willing to roll up their sleeves and get started and make it the very best anniversary bash ever.”

The group is also asking the public for suggestions for events and projects for the province’s big birthday. Minister Cox said there will be a specific website created for Manitobans to share their ideas, but people can also get in touch with the committee via email.