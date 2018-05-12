Lachine holds public forum on development of east end

Lachine residents were invited to a forum on Saturday to gather opinions on a massive development in the borough’s east end.

Lachine mayor Maja Vodanovic said the forum`s goal was both to inform residents about the project and to hear what they think.

“We want to make the best possible district in which to live,” said Vodanovic. “Next to the suburb and next to the city, between the airport and the port. We want to do something special and we want to talk to the citizens and learn their opinions, what is their vision.”

The development could have around 4,800 housing units, making it the largest residential development on the island.

Vodanovic said promoters are ready to develop, but the project needs the green light from the City of Montreal.

“We need to build schools. There needs to be public infrastructure. We don’t have enough sewers. We need to bring water to the area. There are a lot of investments to be made,” said Vodanovic.