Canada
May 12, 2018 4:16 pm
Updated: May 12, 2018 4:18 pm

Lachine holds public forum on development of east end

Felicia Parrillo By Reporter  Global News

Lachine mayor Maja Vodanovic at a public forum on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Felicia Parrillo/Global News
A A

Lachine residents were invited to a forum on Saturday to gather opinions on a massive development in the borough’s east end.

Lachine mayor Maja Vodanovic said the forum`s goal was both to inform residents about the project and to hear what they think.

READ MORE: Lachine Canal pedestrian path portion to be blocked by construction all summer

Story continues below

“We want to make the best possible district in which to live,” said Vodanovic. “Next to the suburb and next to the city, between the airport and the port. We want to do something special and we want to talk to the citizens and learn their opinions, what is their vision.”

The development could have around 4,800 housing units, making it the largest residential development on the island.

In addition to the residents, experts in urban development, the environment, and social housing were also present.

Vodanovic said promoters are ready to develop, but the project needs the green light from the City of Montreal.

“We need to build schools. There needs to be public infrastructure. We don’t have enough sewers. We need to bring water to the area.  There are a lot of investments to be made,” said Vodanovic.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lachine
Lachine development
Lachine east end
Lachine housing
Maja Vodanovic
Montreal development

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News