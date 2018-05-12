B.C. flooding news Saturday: Water levels remain a concern as warm weather expected to continue

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes in B.C. due to rising water levels.

The situation in Grand Forks has improved significantly overnight, but officials fear it will be years before the town recovers from heavy flood damage.

Officials say the flooding has not been this severe since the record-breaking floods of 1948.

Downtown Grand Forks has been hit hard, with several streets closed or left with restricted access.

Businesses have begun clean-up efforts as waters have receded.

A nearby area is still dealing with flood conditions after a section of a dike collapsed on the Kettle River and water poured into the neighbourhood.

Homeowners were left scrambling, leaving some residents trapped in their homes.

Neighbours waded through hip-deep water to help people with mobility issues. By lunchtime Friday, everyone appeared to have been accounted for and there were no reports of injuries.

Officials continue to assess the situation.

With temperatures expected to be in the high 20s, there is concern that snowpacks will continue to melt.

Evacuation orders remain in place for many parts of Kootenay Boundary and the regional district is reminding the public that sand bags should be kept in place, in preparation for a second surge from melting snow expected over the coming week.

In areas where damage is minimal, including the area between west Boundary and Christina Lake, they are working to get some residents back in their homes.

In the Okanagan, Osoyoos Lake has levelled off for the first time since flooding began, but officials are warning it could rise again next week.

Thirty more homes were evacuated on Friday night as water levels are just a foot shy of the highest mark ever recorded back in 1942.

The popular Coast Hotel remains closed after being forced to evacuate.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Fraser River as rising temperatures now pose a flood threat in the Lower Mainland.

Officials think the water level on the river — which stood at about five metres Friday night — could reach 6.5 metres by late next week.

Twenty properties in Chilliwack have been put on evacuation alert.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said people should prepare for a worst-case scenario.

“We need to be very concerned for potential flooding, particularly over the next week and late into next week,” he said. “With this heat, we’re expecting the gauge to reach between 12,500 and 13,000, which indicates a one-in-100-year flood event.”

