River Heights residents without power after hydro blowout

About 1,400 River Heights residents were without power Saturday morning after a hydro blowout.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted that it received a report of an underground fault.

1,373 customers were without service, however the majority have been restored.

READ MORE: Power restored, repairs underway after Polo Park “emergency situation”

Traffic lights along Grant and Kenaston Boulevard were also knocked out but have since been restored according to Winnipeg police.

Manitoba Hydro said it expected to have power to all homes restored by about 12 p.m.