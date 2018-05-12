World
May 12, 2018 9:00 am
Updated: May 12, 2018 9:04 am

Hawaii officials hoping to bring in tourists despite volcano

Hawaii tourism officials are hoping Kilauea‘s eruption won’t deter travellers from visiting the state’s largest island, even as geologists warn the volcano could soon shoot large boulders out of its summit.

Travel industry executives note most of the Big Island is free of eruption threats from Kilauea, which began spurting lava into a residential neighbourhood last week.

George Szigeti, CEO of the Hawaii Tourism says Kilauea is being monitored constantly and says the Big Island is “immense” and there are large parts that are unaffected by the volcano.

The eruption didn’t stop Matthew and Angelina Coney, who flew in for their honeymoon even though the lava outbreak began the day they married in Fresno, California. They view their trip as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

 

