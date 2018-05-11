Manitoba Moose eliminated from playoffs, swept in 4 straight

The Manitoba Moose were eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday.

The Moose were swept in four straight games with a 6-3 loss to the Rockford IceHogs in game four of the Central Division Final at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Rockford advanced to the conference final for the first time in team history on the back of four powerplay goals. The Moose gave up nine powerplay opportunities including a five minute man advantage after Manitoba captain Patrice Cormier was assessed a five minute major penalty for interference and a match penalty for kicking.

The two teams traded goals back and forth in the first period and it was 2-2 after 20 minutes. But the IceHogs exploded for three-second period goals, including one on a penalty shot.

Rockford added an empty netter in the third period before the Moose struck with 10 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

Cody Franson scored two goals for the IceHogs while Chris DiDomenico, Carl Dahlstrom, Victor Ejdsell, and Andreas Martinsen also had markers in the series clincher.

Julian Melchiori, JC Lipon, and Jake Kulevich scored for Manitoba in the loss. The Moose were 0-for-6 on the man advantage.

Manitoba outshot Rockford 38-36 as Eric Comrie made 30 stops.

Rockford has yet to lose in the post-season, now riding a seven game playoff win streak. They’ll face the the Texas Stars in the next round.

