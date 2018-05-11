Blue Jays overcome Sale’s 15 K’s to beat Red Sox in extra innings

TORONTO – Luke Maile hit his second homer of the game in the bottom of the 12th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Friday, overcoming a career-high 15-strikeout performance from Chris Sale.

Curtis Granderson started the rally with a leadoff walk off reliever Brian Johnson (1-2), his second extra-inning walk after coming into the game as a pinch hitter in the 10th. Maile followed by launching the first pitch he saw over the centre-field fence for his first career multi-homer game.

Maile drove in four, including a run on a solo shot to tie the game in the seventh inning, and Josh Donaldson picked up an RBI for the Blue Jays (21-18), who won for just the fourth time in 10 games.

Sam Gaviglio (1-0), who was called up from triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day, pitched the top of the 10th, 11th and 12th innings for the win.

Aaron Sanchez started for Toronto, allowing three runs – two of them earned – and five hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Despite the no-decision, Sale continued his mastery over Toronto hitters for much of the night and struck out six straight across the fourth and fifth innings.

The lanky left-hander allowed three runs and six hits over nine innings. His 15 strikeouts tied his career high.