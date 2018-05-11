Toronto Blue Jays

More
Sports
May 11, 2018 11:19 pm

Blue Jays overcome Sale’s 15 K’s to beat Red Sox in extra innings

By Melissa Couto The Canadian Press

Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland is out at second base as Toronto Blue Jays Yangervis Solarte turns the double play in fourth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday May 11, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
A A

TORONTO – Luke Maile hit his second homer of the game in the bottom of the 12th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Friday, overcoming a career-high 15-strikeout performance from Chris Sale.

Curtis Granderson started the rally with a leadoff walk off reliever Brian Johnson (1-2), his second extra-inning walk after coming into the game as a pinch hitter in the 10th. Maile followed by launching the first pitch he saw over the centre-field fence for his first career multi-homer game.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman placed on 10-day disabled list

Maile drove in four, including a run on a solo shot to tie the game in the seventh inning, and Josh Donaldson picked up an RBI for the Blue Jays (21-18), who won for just the fourth time in 10 games.

Sam Gaviglio (1-0), who was called up from triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day, pitched the top of the 10th, 11th and 12th innings for the win.

Aaron Sanchez started for Toronto, allowing three runs – two of them earned – and five hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

READ MORE: Seattle Mariners trounce Toronto Blue Jays 9-3

Despite the no-decision, Sale continued his mastery over Toronto hitters for much of the night and struck out six straight across the fourth and fifth innings.

The lanky left-hander allowed three runs and six hits over nine innings. His 15 strikeouts tied his career high.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Boston red sox
major league baseball
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News