Sand dredging again needed at busy Kelowna boat launch

Dredging work begins soon at Kelowna’s most popular boat launch on Okanagan Lake.

There is a build-up of sand at the Cook Road launch which is making it difficult to get boats into the water.

Currents are moving the sand north from the mouth of Mission Creek.

The provincial government has approved the sand removal but first city crews had to remove wood debris that drifted into the launch from the creek’s spring run-off.

“This is one of our primary boat launches and it is important to do this job properly to protect the environment, the infrastructure and ultimately give boaters better access to Okanagan Lake in this location,” said Martin Johansen, Building Services Manager.

The dredging will take about a month to complete.

The sand build-up was last removed in 2015.

The city’s other launches are at Cedar Creek Park, Water Street and Sutherland Bay.

Boaters on Okanagan Lake are reminded to watch out for spring freshet flotsam.