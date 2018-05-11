City of Moose Jaw fires contractor hired to replace water main on High Street

On May 11, the city of Moose Jaw announced they will be taking over the unfinished road construction on High Street after the motion was approved at a special meeting of city council.

The motion also stated that the Engineering Department will assume the remainder of the work as permitted.

“Having the city take control of this project is in the best interests of the affected property owners and all Moose Jaw residents,” Mayor Fraser Tolmie said. “We will ensure High Street is completed in an efficient, sustainable manner and we appreciate everyone’s patience during what has been a frustrating experience for all involved.”

According to CAA, High Street is leading the way with the Worst Roads Campaign as it winds down, with a total of three Moose Jaw streets ranking in the top ten.

Construction on High Street began in July 2017 as part of phase two of the city’s 20-year, $117 million Water Main Replacement Program. However, work was not completed by the contract completion date of November 30, 2017.

According to city officials, site testing, excavation and compaction work is waiting to be completed on High Street before it’s able to be paved. Residents can expect to see city crews working on the maintenance of High Street the morning of May 15, in addition to lateral and main sanitary line camera operations.

Once a timeline has been established, the city will be sharing it with the affected property owners and businesses.