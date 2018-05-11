North Vancouver RCMP seek owner of this ‘totem,’ but they don’t know what it is

Have you seen this?

Better yet, do you know what it is, or who owns it?

The North Vancouver RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify and return an object that they’re calling a “unique monument” or a “totem.”

Whatever it is, it was left behind by a man on a motorcycle after police investigated a report about a suspicious male who had it in his possession on Monday.

The man left quickly when police arrived.

The RCMP found the object in a big duffel bag.

It’s described as being over six feet tall, with three wings that were dismantled.

Police said in a news release that there haven’t been any reports about a break and enter or theft of a statue that would help them identify who owns this item.

“This very unique monument will have significant meaning and value to someone,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong.

If it’s yours, call the North Vancouver RCMP at (604) 985-1311.