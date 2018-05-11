Communities hard hit by this week’s flooding still not receiving disaster assistance

The B.C. provincial government has still not received applications for Disaster Financial Assistance from the areas hardest hit from this week’s flooding. In order to get the financial support, Grand Forks, Osoyoos and other communities need to reach out to the province.

But that doesn’t mean those communities won’t be tapping into the province’s emergency funding. The expectation is applications will come in soon and that the communities currently underwater are focusing on flood mitigation, rather than applying for the money. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the government’s immediate priority is providing the support communities need.

READ MORE: Disaster assistance available for interior B.C. flood costs

“We are supporting local communities to ensure that evacuations take place in an orderly fashion and that people are getting the resources they need,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “People need to be aware of the flood danger and it’s not just in the Interior.”

LISTEN: Slight improvements in Grand Forks flood

WATCH HERE: B.C. flooding map 2018

Farnworth says what may catch people off guard is the fact that flooding is getting close to the Lower Mainland. That is why the province is advising people to be aware of the potential flood risks in their community.

“People can go to the Prepared B.C. website, it’s a government website that will have information of where people can go,” said Farnworth. “People need to realize we are coming into flood season.”

Financial assistance is now available for eligible residents in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District from flooding that began on April 26. The assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

LISTEN: The latest on flooding in the Boundary region



“During this trying time, we want British Columbians to know we will be here to help,” said B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice. “We’re hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst, and Disaster Financial Assistance is one way we can help people and local governments get back on their feet after an uninsurable disaster.”

READ MORE: B.C. flooding news Friday: Thousands forced to flee as floods reach historic levels

Those eligible can receive 80 per cent of total eligible damage greater than $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000. A home owner must be able to show that the home is their principal residence and can claim in multiple categories, including both homeowner and farm owner.

Based on the provincial rules, seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items and recreational items, like bicycles are not eligible for assistance. Small business owners and farm owners have to show that their farms and businesses are their primary source of income.

The province will also cover 100 per cent of the claims to local government to run emergency operations centres and will cover 80 per cent of total eligible damage exceeding $1,000 to replace essential materials and rebuild or replace essential public infrastructures.