Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Norland

A man was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following an ATV crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday morning.

Haliburton Highlands OPP and area firefighters responded to the crash on Mission Drive trail off Nevison Drive around 11 a.m. in the area of Norland — a rural community about 30 kilometres south of Minden.

“Hydro crews came across a male trapped under an ATV in a rural area,” said Sgt. Peter Leon.

Haliburton Highlands #OPP are investigating a single ATV collision on Mission Trail in #MindenHills this A.M. A male in his 50’s was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. Further information will be released as it becomes available. #HHOPP ^dd pic.twitter.com/52HdKgmjPE — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) May 11, 2018

Police say a man in his 50s was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance helicopter to an unnamed Toronto hospital.

There are unconfirmed reports the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

