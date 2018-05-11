Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Norland
A man was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following an ATV crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday morning.
Haliburton Highlands OPP and area firefighters responded to the crash on Mission Drive trail off Nevison Drive around 11 a.m. in the area of Norland — a rural community about 30 kilometres south of Minden.
“Hydro crews came across a male trapped under an ATV in a rural area,” said Sgt. Peter Leon.
READ MORE: Two women injured in ATV crash north of Havelock
Police say a man in his 50s was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance helicopter to an unnamed Toronto hospital.
There are unconfirmed reports the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.