‘I feel like I became Winnipegger’: New Canadian feels sense of belonging following Jets win

It was a sea of white at Bell MTS Place Thursday night as thousands of fans watched the Winnipeg Jets slay the Nashville Predators over the jumbotron.

In the crowd, some of Winnipeg’s newest residents including Yahya Samatar.

While watching the game Samatar sent out a tweet declaring the exact moment he felt like a real Winnipegger.

“My heart jumps up and I was so excited, I feel like I became Winnipegger because of the community connection of the game,” Samatar said.

The tweet is now getting a lot of love on social media.

When you really become real #Winnipeger is when you feel in your ❤️ #gojetsgo pic.twitter.com/8BVu7Xx47D — Yahya Samatar (@Yahyajama2) May 11, 2018

Originally from Somali, Samatar arrived in Winnipeg in August 2015. Seeking asylum, he crossed the border by swimming across the Red River.

Almost three years later, he’s giving back to the community as a youth worker for the Spence Neighbourhood Association.

That’s why he was at Bell MTS Place. He brought other kids to the viewing party to watch the game.

“It was so amazing, it was so exciting, the smile and the happiness of youth when we went to the arena last night.”

The tickets were donated by Cochrane Saxberg Barristers & Solicitors. In total seven people from the Spence Neighbourhood Association were able to attend.

Youth and Families Director Kristen Wiltshire said newcomers feel more at home when they can attend events like Thursday’s viewing party.

“Doing these activities and going out to these entertainment events this helps build relationships between youth which really builds community and that sense of belonging.”

Samatar had never seen a hockey game before moving to Winnipeg.

An avid soccer fan, he said the magic around the Jets season has him and other newcomers jumping on the bandwagon.

“If you’re going downtown where the most populated for the newcomers they’re talking about the jets and games and the playoffs.”