TVDSB: Proposed supervised consumption site too close to London high school

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is aiming to have a pair of supervised consumption sites at 241 Simcoe Street and 446 York Street.

The York Street location would be only half a block away from Beal Secondary School. For the Thames Valley District School Board, that distance is far too small.

“We agree that the idea for that space is a good one,” said Paul Sydor, superintendent of student achievement for TVDSB.

“We would just like to see it further away.”

Speaking on the Craig Needles Show, Sydor said Beal has a number of bus stops along York Street that are used by students.

“We would have foot traffic of kids walking back and forth past the site on an ongoing basis.”

While Sydor acknowledged the benefits to public safety that supervised consumption sites may bring, he said there are other factors to consider.

“We want our schools to be as safe as possible, and that means limiting any potential concerns that may come forward.”

On Tuesday, city council endorsed the proposed locations for the supervised consumption sites. Council also offered a unanimous endorsement of having consumption facilities in London. Both proposed sites are still under review by Health Canada.

City bylaws require that liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and methadone clinics be placed at least 300 metres away from schools. However, a methadone dispensing pharmacy sits across the street from Beal at 528 Dundas Street.