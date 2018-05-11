Former BC Lion Josh Boden arrested in New Westminster

Former BC Lion Josh Boden has been arrested and charged after an assault investigation.

New Westminster Police say on Sunday they received a report of a domestic dispute between a man and woman.

The suspect wasn’t on scene when police got there, and police say attempts were made to find and arrest him, based on evidence from an ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, Boden was located on Sixth Street and arrested without incident.

Police say he has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of fail to comply with conditions of recognizance, one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving while prohibited.

It isn’t Boden’s first run in with the law.

Boden was previously convicted of two counts of sexual assault, once count of obstructing justice and one count of assaulting a police officer. Those charges stemmed from a 2009 incident in which he groped a woman at a SkyTrain station.

Boden remains in custody and will appear in court on May 16.