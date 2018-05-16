Where to watch the royal wedding in Calgary

The royal wedding is fast approaching and there are many places in Calgary to take in all of the festivities.

Calgary watch parties

The Fairmont Palliser Hotel is offering both an afternoon tea and brunch for guests to enjoy the full royal experience.

The brunch starts at 10:30 a.m. on May 19, which lets guests sleep in before watching the pre-recorded ceremony. The brunch will be served in the Alberta Ballroom and will include three courses plus a dessert buffet and a chocolate fountain, according to Jody Robbins’ blog post.

Guests are asked to dress for the occasion, and the best dressed will win a royal wedding afternoon tea for four plus a bottle of champagne.

Reservations can be made for individuals or in groups of eight by calling the Fairmont Palliser at 403-260-1202.

Another place to celebrate the royal nuptials is with Britster, an organization in Calgary that celebrates modern British culture. This viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. on May 19 and finishes at 12:30 p.m. and is held at Royale on 17 Avenue.

The party begins with a full red carpet experience complete with paparazzi and light refreshments. Guests are expected to adhere to garden party attire dress code.

BBC coverage of the wedding will be broadcast on a large screen and feature commentary from Katrina Olson-Mottahed, a local Calgary influencer, Caroline Saunders, the British Consulate, and Jimmy-Lee Vennard as the master of ceremonies.

After the ceremony, guests can toast to the wedding kiss with sparkling wine and enjoy different food stations featuring modern British cuisine, according to Britster’s Facebook page.

There also will be a silent auction featuring goods from British brands and local British businesses, with proceeds going to The Duke of Edinborough Awards.

Guests will also get to take home “Oscar-style” gift bags at the end of the event.

Only advanced tickets are available and two price ranges are available — Diamond and Sapphire. Diamond tickets cost $85 plus tax and includes the Oscar-style gift bag, wine to toast the first kiss, food stations and royal fanfare package.

Sapphire tickets cost $125 plus tax and include everything in the Diamond package plus a VIP gift bag and a meet and greet with a special guest that has yet to be revealed.

Tickets can be purchased online at Britster’s Eventbrite page.

If you want a bit more history to your royal viewing, head to Reader Rock Garden, a newly designated national historic site that was Calgary’s first legacy park to open in 1913.

Highlights from the royal wedding will be shown at Union Chapel on the north side of the Union Cemetery, where guests can sit on the original pews that were built for the church in 1908.

Afterwards, it’s a short stroll to the Reader Garden Cafe where high tea will be served.

Enjoy tea sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, mini pastries and of course tea and coffee selections.

Event organizer Leah Gayle said she hopes to showcase the history of both Reader Rock Garden and the Union Cemetery Chapel as well as historic jewels that will be on display.

There will also be a “dress to impress” contest where the guest with the most fun, embellished and creative fascinator will win a private garden tour through the national historic site.

The contest will be judged by the British Consulate General Caroline Saunders, who will also give a brief speech at the event.

The event runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 19, tickets cost $55 and can be bought on the event page.

For a more casual affair, The Dove’s Nest is offering an afternoon luncheon with menu items honouring the royal couple, as well as a high tea.

There is no need to buy tickets as each menu item is priced differently however, reservations are recommended. Menu items include a Prince Harry roast beef sandwich with tossed salad, the Meghan Markle roast chicken salad with a scone and the Queen Elizabeth quiche served with a scone.

The wedding high tea is $34.95.

The Dove’s Nest is located on 90 Avenue SW and the luncheon begins at 11 a.m. on May 19.

They will not be showing the wedding but people are encouraged to come by to celebrate the wedding day; reservations can be made by calling 403-258-3300.

Watch the royal wedding live

On Saturday, May 19 at 4:30 a.m. ET/PT, Global’s coverage kicks into high gear with the special Harry & Meghan: Their Love Story, hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Dawna Friesen. The one-hour show takes a closer look at the couple’s whirlwind romance. From their secret rendezvous in Toronto to Markle taking a leap of faith by hopping the pond, the special features interviews with royal and celebrity insiders Andrew Morton, Katie Nicholl and Shinan Govani.

Global’s wedding day coverage continues live at 5:30 a.m. ET/PT with Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding, broadcasting live from Windsor, U.K. with hosts Cheryl Hickey, Sangita Patel and Dawna Friesen, who are joined by special guest Ross Mathews (Celebrity Big Brother). With expert celebrity knowledge, comedic flair and a love of all things pop culture, Mathews is the perfect complement to co-host the five-and-a-half-hour program.

Along with drop-in guests including royal expert and author Phil Dampier and powerhouse celebrity publicist Simon Jones, the broadcast will chronicle all the details of the royal wedding, including the procession to St George’s Chapel and Markle walking down the aisle.

Coverage of the event continues into the evening with the final U.K. edition of Global National recapping the day at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Then, the highly anticipated movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on W Network, kicking off the specialty network’s Always & Forever event of four weekends filled with back-to-back wedding-themed movies celebrating the newlyweds.