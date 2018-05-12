Canada
May 12, 2018 7:00 am

Royal wedding quiz: Can you separate truth from rumour?

By National Online Journalist, Politics  Global News

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get set to marry in one week’s time, there has been plenty of speculation about the details surrounding the wedding of the year.

Some things are confirmed (lemon and elderflower cake, anyone?), others are still uncertain … and some are definitely baloney. Can you separate truth from rumour? Take our quiz and find out!

harry and meghan
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle wedding dress
Prince Harry
Quiz
Royal Wedding
Royal wedding quiz
Royals
Spice girls royal wedding

