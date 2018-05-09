Meghan Markle wax figure unveiled ahead of royal wedding

London’s Madame Tussauds has unveiled a brand new Meghan Markle wax figure next to an updated one of Prince Harry ahead of the couple’s royal wedding on May 19.

The pair are set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle in just under two weeks and for those who haven’t bagged themselves an invite to the eagerly-anticipated ceremony, this could be the next best thing.

The waxworks, which will also be displayed at the New York tourist hotspot, are part of a “stag and hen do” attraction, which will allow people over the age of 18 to take photos with the figurines from 7.30 p.m. There will even be a bar and DJ on hand for the event.

Harry’s wax figure was originally created to celebrate his 30th birthday and has now been updated to include his wife-to-be, who can be seen wearing her engagement ring and a dark green P.A.R.O.S.H dress.

The duo are both dressed in the outfits they wore for their first TV interview.

According to ITV, Madame Tussauds London’s general manager, Edward Fuller, said of the waxwork’s grand unveiling: “Excitement ahead of the royal wedding is reaching fever pitch and we have been inundated with questions about when people can finally meet ‘Their Royal Likenesses’.

“There is a lot of love out there for Meghan and Harry and we’re following their lead by inviting the great British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations here at Madame Tussauds London.”

It’s also been reported that anyone named Meghan or Harry will gain free entrance to the London venue on the day of the royal wedding.