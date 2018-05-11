York police investigating after body found near school in Town of Georgina

York Regional Police are seeking to identify human remains located in the Town of Georgina.

Police said the body of what appears to be an adult woman was found near a school around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Glenwoods Avenue and the Queensway South.

Authorities did not say how long the body was at the location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-287-5025 ext. 7341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-80-222-TIPS.